One Realistic Move For Cardinals To Poach Red Sox $7.5 Million Starter

The Cardinals should bring the former Red Sox starter to town

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals should add another starting pitcher before Spring Training gets here.

Even if the Cardinals want to turn the team over to the young guys, there are still some guys out there who could help St. Louis stay competitive in the vulnerable National League Central division. The Cardinals could use a boost in the rotation after letting Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn walk and Nick Pivetta could be a viable option.

Pivetta made just $7.5 million last year and although he is due for a raise, it wouldn't be shocking to see him not get a huge deal. Spotrac is projecting him to land a four-year, $60 million deal but with the qualifying offer attached, it wouldn't be shocking to see his market not be very large.

If the Cardinals want to add another starter, Pivetta could be an interesting person to bring in on a one or two-year deal. He has ties to Chaim Bloom as both spent time together in Boston with the Red Sox.

Pivetta is a solid starter with even better advanced metrics. The Cardinals have said that they want to lower the payroll and they certainly could do so while still bringing Pivetta to town.

The Cardinals took a step forward in 2024 despite all of the negative press. Letting the young kids play and adding someone like Pivetta to the team could help. Maybe they could end up surprising us.

