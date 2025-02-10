Padres Predicted To Sign Ex-Cardinals All-Star Amid Dylan Cease & Michael King Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't been active in this winter's free-agent market but several former players have exploited it to find their new landing spots.
For instance, former Cardinals Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader recently inked a new one-year deal with the American League Central Minnesota Twins.
Another former St. Louis fan favorite has been linked to the National League West-rival San Diego Padres, who are considering trading two of their best pitchers.
"Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently said that the team still hopes to add 'an arm or two,'" Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning after listing the Padres as Kyle Gisbon's top potential landing spot. "That comes at the same time when both Dylan Cease and Michael King have been mentioned as trade candidates. (Kyle) Gibson would make sense as a signing, particularly if the Padres trade one of those two, because he is pretty much certain to give you innings."
Gibson logged an 8-8 record with a 4.24 ERA, 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 37-year-old would be a solid back-end-of-the-rotation addition to the Padres' rotation. Gibson is not only an innings eater but also has a fairly reasonable price tag of roughly $13 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Despite hoping to remain in St. Louis, where he resides during the offseason, Gibson will likely pitch for a different franchise in 2025. Whether he'll sign before Opening Day or later in the season remains a mystery.
