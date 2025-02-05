AL Central Contender Reportedly Signs Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite To One-Year Deal
The only way the St. Louis Cardinals have been involved in free agent talks this offseason is if a former player is mentioned as an option for another team.
For instance, former Cardinals five-time Gold Glove defender Jason Heyward was recently linked to the San Diego Padres as a potential landing spot this offseason.
Another former St. Louis player is in the news after reportedly inking a one-year deal with an American League Central contender.
"Harrison Bader to (Minnesota) Twins," New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported on Wednesday. "one-year deal plus a mutual option for 2026."
Bader was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Cardinals and batted .246 with 135 extra-base hits including 52 home runs, 168 RBIs and a .729 OPS throughout six seasons spent playing for St. Louis, during which he became a fan favorite.
Since leaving St. Louis, Bader's offensive production has slowed but he remains a Gold Glove outfielder with plenty of postseason experience from his time with the Cardinals, New York Yankees and New York Mets.
The 30-year-old batted .236 with 31 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and a .657 OPS in 143 games played for the Mets in 2024.
Although Bader could've been a logical reunion candidate, the Cardinals have plenty of young outfielders to test in 2025, so re-signing him this winter would've been a mistake.
The Cardinals will rely on breakout seasons from Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II to carry them in the outfield for this upcoming season.
