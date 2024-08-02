Inside The Cardinals

Insider Predicts Cardinals May Repeat History In Negative Way With Recent Trade

St. Louis could be missing out on a bright future with the slugger

Nate Hagerty

Jun 20, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson (3) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 20, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson (3) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals believe they have everything they need to finish the 2024 season on a high as the club looks to compete for another World Series title this fall.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak didn't back down from negotiations at this year's trade deadline and was able to fill all the holes in the team's roster at a fairly reasonable price.

It at least appears that the Cardinals walked away from the trade deadline without burning too big a hole in their pockets. However, one insider believes St. Louis could have made a regretful mistake dealing a former homegrown talent away.

"Player who was traded but should not have been: Dylan Carlson, who I could see figuring things out with Tampa Bay," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote on Friday. "If he does, the 25-year-old will join a long list of former Cardinals outfielders — such as Randy Arozarena, Adolis García, Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas — who never hit with St. Louis but then put it all together for their next teams."

Carlson was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on the final day of the deadline in a deal that sent veteran reliever Shawn Armstrong to St. Louis.

The former first-round draft pick batted .198 with five extra-base hits including zero home runs, 11 RBIs and a .515 OPS in 59 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.

The young switch hitter was on a downward trajectory with St. Louis and the club already had enough outfielders, making him more expendable. There wasn't any room for Carlson on the roster and it didn't make much sense to hold on to him any longer.

It still hurts to see Arozarena, García, O'Neill and Thomas thrive with their new organizations, knowing what could have been in St. Louis if the Cardinals had never traded them. Will Cardinals fans eventually have to feel the same about Carlson?

