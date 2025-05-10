Pair Of Cardinals' Young Stars On 'Thin Ice' This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals sit at 20-19, which is a bit better than a lot of experts predicted the Cardinals would sit through 39 games. They've seen excellent play from hitters like Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, but disappointing starts from other stars.
Despite the shocking start, FanSided's Lior Lampert recently suggested young stars Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker were 'on thin ice.'
"Walker and Gorman aren't delivering in what's proving to be a make-or-break season for them in St. Louis. Mozeliak noted that this is 'an important year' for them, recognizing that 'you only get so many' shots in 2025 (and beyond)," Lampert wrote. "The Cards are trying to balance development and competing, though neither appears to be happening; a concerning trend.
"Marmol and Mozeliak are seemingly in lockstep, which could spell trouble for Walker and Gorman. The two players who once topped the Cardinals' pipeline rankings in 2022 have failed to live up to expectations thus far in their respective careers. Meanwhile, other youngsters on the roster are leaving them in the dust, namely outfielder Victor Scott II."
It's hard to argue these players are on thin ice because the Cardinals are seemingly rebuilding. Rebuilds are meant to develop the younger players like Gorman and Walker. Gorman is still 25 years old and Walker is just 22 years old. Neither are anywhere close to the baseball player they will eventually be and it would be a huge mistake to give up on them at this point.
