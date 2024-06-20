Phillies Could Acquire Cardinals Gold Glove Winner In Trade This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals have showed enough lately that people should start taking them seriously.
St. Louis had a rough start to the season but has completely turned things around of late. The Cardinals have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month and seriously could nab a postseason spot.
The Cardinals are loaded with talent and should look to add at this point rather than selling at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. There still is about six weeks until the deadline, though, and a few Cardinals players have been mentioned as trade options in the case of a firesale.
It's unclear exactly what will happen, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies as an option for utility man Brendan Donovan.
"Position targets: Outfielder," Bowden said. "OF: Luis Robert Jr., Jake McCarthy, Tommy Pham, Lane Thomas, Gavin Sheets, Brendan Donovan, (and) Jacob Young. The Phillies' front office is trying to improve their outfield with either an offensive upgrade in center field or by adding complementary outfielders."
Donovan is just 27 years old and is in his third big league season. He already has one Gold Glove award under his belt and has shown great promise. He can play all over the field and has given the Cardinals a massive boost when he's been on the field.
At this point, it would be shocking to see him get traded -- especially with the club's recent hot streak.
