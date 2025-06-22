Phillies Could Snag Cardinals Veteran Reliever On Trade Market
The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Between now and July 31, Philadelphia's front office will be tasked with adding pieces to ensure World Series contention.
Part of that blueprint must involve bullpen reinforcements, especially if the Phillies want to survive the gauntlet that promises to be the National League postseason.
Philadelphia should be monitoring the St. Louis Cardinals as important sellers, especially as MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan recently identified 34-year-old reliever Steven Matz as a possible trade chip.
“The Cardinals’ most intriguing trade candidate is arguably Matz, who is in the final year of a four-year, $44 million deal," Harrigan said.
"Initially signed to be a starter, Matz dealt with injuries and had a 4.47 ERA in 197 1/3 innings during the first three years of his deal. However, he has found new life as a multi-inning reliever in 2025, posting a 2.66 ERA with a 1.89 FIP, 38 strikeouts and four walks over 40 2/3 innings. That could make him a coveted option for clubs seeking bullpen help, though the Cardinals will likely have to eat some money to get back a notable return.”
Matz’s ability to handle multiple innings could provide manager Rob Thomson with a flexible weapon in high-leverage situations.
To acquire Matz, the Phillies could craft a package centered around mid-tier prospects.
This trade could be a win-win, giving the Phillies a proven arm to chase a World Series title while providing the Cardinals with assets to bolster their ongoing youth movement.
