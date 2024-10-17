Phillies Fan Favorite Could Be Replaced By Cardinals $87 Million Star This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals had one of the least productive offenses in 2025 but that doesn't mean there aren't quality bats to trade from their lineup this winter.
Although he endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2025, Cardinals five-time Silver Slugger Nolan Arenado is a logical trade chip as St. Louis looks to reduce payroll.
Perhaps the most valuable offensive trade piece for St. Louis could be a logical fit for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are expected to reduce playing time for a beloved veteran slugger.
"Both president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson suggested in their year-end press conferences Tuesday that they believe J.T. Realmuto could benefit from getting rest a little more frequently moving forward," On Pattison.com's Tim Kelly wrote Wednesday. "When Realmuto was asked during this past Spring Training about whether he believed he could benefit from more rest, he pushed back against the idea," Kelly continued.
Realmuto has been one of the most reliable catchers in the league over the last decade but after having a down year in which he logged a .266/.322/.429 slash line with 33 extra-base hits including 14 home runs and 47 RBIs in only 99 games played for Philadelphia this season, it's somewhat understandable why the Phillies want to reduce his playing time for 2025.
The three-time Silver Slugger is also entering the final year of his contract, valued at roughly $24 million, according to Spotrac. With Realmuto's considerable salary for next season and his lackluster performance from 2024 in mind, it might make sense to shop the two-time Gold Glove defender this winter.
"'He's a tough guy,'" Thomson stated, as transcribed by Kelly. "'He's a guy like a lot of our guys, they want to play every day. I'll have to do some convincing, I guess.'"
If Realmuto doesn't get on board with the Phillies' front office's plans for him next season, perhaps he'd rather play somewhere that'll allow him to play full-time with no restrictions.
If that's the case, the Phillies could look to trade for Cardinals three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. According to Spotrac, Contreras will make roughly $18 million annually over the next three seasons.
The 32-year-old would be a cheaper and equal, if not better, offensive replacement for Realmuto if the Phillies can't find a middle ground with their beloved catcher this offseason as they discuss his expected playing time for 2025.
It's doubtful Philadelphia would give up on Realmuto that easily but it can't be ruled out. The 33-year-old has proven himself throughout his 11-year career and being told to sit on the bench more than he's used to next season might not sit well with him.
