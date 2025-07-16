Phillies Linked To Cardinals 2-Time All-Star In Potential Trade Deadline Move
The St. Louis Cardinals might sell before the July 31 trade deadline and the Philadelphia Phillies could look to cash in on what the 11-time World Series champions have to offer.
Despite holding a 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Mets in the National League East, the Phillies have a lackluster bullpen that needs bolstering.
Fortunately for Philadelphia, the Cardinals have a veteran hurler set to become a free agent after this season ends who could help the Phillies chase their third World Series title this fall.
"Phillies lead decision-maker Dave Dombrowski is famously an aggressive operator who loves going for it," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Wednesday when outlining which teams could sell or buy before this summer's trade deadline. "This season is no exception, even if the Phillies don't have wide-ranging roster needs. What they do need is bullpen help, particularly in the late innings, and that's the case even by the usual 'every contender needs bullpen help' standards. Maybe they enter August with a high-leverage arm like David Bednar, Ryan Helsley, or Kyle Finnegan freshly in the fold."
Helsley has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.27 ERA, 36-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against a 1.42 WHIP and 19 saves in 33 innings pitched for St. Louis this year.
After being named the 2024 Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year and enduring a solid seventh big-league campaign with the Cardinals this season, Helsley will be marketed as a valuable asset to contenders searching for a boost to their bullpens, such as the Phillies.
Philadelphia's bullpen ranks 23rd with a 4.38 ERA and 24th in WHIP (1.37) and batting average against (.256). Considering that signing right-handed pitcher Jordan Romano as the team's closing pitcher hasn't worked out well for the Phillies, pursuing a trade for Helsley would be in their best interest.
It remains too early to tell whether the Cardinals will retain Helsley for the rest of the season in hopes of pushing for the playoffs. Still, if they decide to shop the two-time All-Star, the Phillies would be at the front of the line for teams interested in the flamethrower.
