Phillies Might Make Move For Cardinals All-Star With 'Immense Value'
The Philadelphia Phillies might be calling the St. Louis Cardinals soon about a blockbuster trade.
Philly has started the year pretty strong at 19-14, but it’ll take an excellent season for them to keep pace with the 22-11 New York Mets, who have looked like one of baseball’s best clubs early on.
One area where the Phillies aren’t getting enough production is third base. Alec Bohm made his first All-Star team last season, but 2025 has been a disappointment so far for the 28-year-old former No. 3 overall pick.
Entering Sunday, Bohm was slashing .220/.254/.268 with zero home runs and nine RBI in 123 at-bats.
There’s still time for Bohm to get it together, but if Philadelphia grows impatient, it might get tempted to ask the Cardinals if Nolan Arenado is finally on the move after months of rumors.
This past week, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger made it sound like Arenado will be moved.
“He is proving he's still an elite defender at third base and the bat is not in the rearview mirror,” Amsinger said on Wednesday during MLB Tonight. “Had a walk-off home run just a couple of days ago.”
“I think Nolan Arenado still has immense value, and there are big market teams that need help at third base.”
Entering Sunday, Arenado was hitting .237/.326/.395 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 114 at-bats — a clear offensive upgrade over Bohm’s current production.
A couple of things would need to happen for Arenado to land in Philadelphia, which the 34-year-old might not hate given the fact that he’d have a chance to contend for a World Series.
First of all, the Phillies would need to find a trade for Bohm or figure out somewhere else to play him other than third base. Then, the Cards would have to officially put Arenado on the block, something that still might not happen if St. Louis stays within striking distance in the division.
