Possibly Available Cy Young Winner Could Help Fix Cardinals' Big Issue
Will the St. Louis Cardinals add another major arm to the starting rotation this winter?
St. Louis certainly needs to add a boost to the rotation this winter. The Cardinals have had a roller coaster of a season and right now looks like they are going to be on the outside looking in when the playoffs kick off.
The Cardinals have made strides this season and are significantly better than they were last year, but there still is room for growth. St. Louis needs to invest in another frontline starter and one who could make some sense is Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber.
Bieber currently is out as he underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring, but he should be back at some point next season. He looked great before going down with the elbow injury and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Guardians will end up moving on from him this winter.
"Prediction: Move on," Reuter said. "The Guardians generally steer clear of expensive long-term contracts, with the José Ramírez extension one of the few exceptions, and it has long looked like Shane Bieber's time with the team would come to an end when he reached free agency.
"The question now is whether he might consider accepting a qualifying offer while he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery in April. The 29-year-old tossed 12 scoreless innings with a 20-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in two starts before hitting the injured list, and he could conceivably be ready to return around the All-Star break next year. A back-loaded, two-year deal similar to what Brandon Woodruff signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason could also be a mutually beneficial approach."
If Bieber is interested in either a one or two-year deal, St. Louis should get involved. He likely will be back in 2025 and has ace upside. The Cardinals may not want to spend and Bieber could be had at a price way less than he actually is worth.
St. Louis needs a starter and Bieber will be out there.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite, Gold Glove Winner May Retire At End Of Season