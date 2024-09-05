Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite, Gold Glove Winner May Retire At End Of Season
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals could end up calling it a career this winter.
Former Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward has had a roller coaster of a year and currently plays for the Houston Astros. He began the campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers but surprisingly was let go and landed with Houston.
Heyward now is 35 years old and is in his 15th big league season. He has spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Dodgers, and now the Astros throughout his career. He is a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, one-time All-Star, and one-time World Series champion as a member of the Cubs.
The veteran outfielder has had a fantastic career, but it could be coming to an end. MLB.com's Will Leitch mentioned Heyward as a player who could end up calling it a career after the season.
"Jason Heyward, OF, Astros," Leitch said. "Current age: 35. Few players have had a more stirring introduction to the big leagues than Heyward, a Georgia native who, in his first game with the Braves, homered with Hank Aaron in attendance. It looked like we were seeing a future Hall of Famer in the making, and while it didn’t turn out that way, Heyward still holds an undeniable place in (Major League Baseball) history thanks to his time with the Cubs, when he was one of the key leaders on the 2016 team that won the franchise's first World Series in 108 years.
"(His rain-delay speech will forever be the stuff of legend.) Released by the Dodgers on Aug. 24 amidst a roster crunch, Heyward quickly caught on with the Astros and will have another shot to make a postseason impact this fall."
