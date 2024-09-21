Prized Hurler Labeled Cubs 'Top Priority'; Should Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?
The St. Louis Cardinals are fortunate to be in one of the league's weakest divisions but next season could be tougher depending on how this winter goes.
The National League Central-champion Milwaukee Brewers are replenishing their rotation with pitchers returning from the injured list and the Chicago Cubs are rumored to be a potential landing spot for the league's top impending free agent.
The Cubs could be a problem for the Cardinals next year -- especially if they find a way to acquire the most-coveted starting pitcher to hit the market this offseason.
"But (Corbin) Burnes, considering the Cubs’ need for long-term high-end starting pitching options, would make plenty of sense," FanSided's Robert Murray wrote Friday when discussing Chicago's offseason agenda.
Burnes has logged a 15-8 record with a 2.95 ERA, 172-to-47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 189 1/3 innings pitched for the Baltimore Orioles this season.
"The right-hander should be the Cubs’ top priority," Murray continued. "After all, Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He’s familiar with (Craig) Counsell, the National League Central, and would give Chicago a dominant ace atop the rotation alongside Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga."
The 29-year-old played for the Milwaukee Brewers for the first six years of his career and was traded to the Orioles in Feb. in exchange for infielder Joey Ortiz and left-handed pitcher DL Hall.
It's speculated that Burnes could land a similar contract to New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, making it more difficult for Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. to pursue the Baltimore RHP.
If the Cubs are willing to spend the extra money to significantly boost their rotation by signing Burnes, then St. Louis should be ready to as well. Although it's unlikely he'll sign with either club, the Cardinals need to be willing to outbid their top competitors if they want to have a shot at winning the division next year.
