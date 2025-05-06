Rangers Have Shot To Acquire 'Massively Important' Former Cardinals Slugger
Should the Texas Rangers go after a former St. Louis Cardinals slugger before July’s trade deadline?
Texas is mired in the competitive parity of the American League West at the moment, and a big bat could help propel them upwards. The Rangers entered Tuesday with poor slugging and home run numbers from a team standpoint: No. 25 in Major League Baseball in slugging percentage (.359) and No. 19 in home runs.
According to new intel from MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, a power-hitter could be on the move in the National League, giving the Rangers a potential solution to their slugging struggles.
“Marcell Ozuna, if (the Atlanta Braves are) out of it, they gotta move,” Amsinger said during MLB Tonight.
“His value is through the roof when he plays. He's massively important. So many teams need slug — they will give (Atlanta) tons of prospects for (Ozuna).”
Ozuna has been such a centerpiece for the Braves, but they might want to trade him before he enters free agency after the season.
Ozuna finished No. 4 in NL MVP voting last year with Atlanta. He’s hitting .287/.447/.475 with five homers and 12 RBI so far in 2025.
If the Rangers are serious about going for their second World Series in three years, acquiring a marquee bat like Ozuna should be among their deadline goals.
Time will tell if Ozuna and his $65 million expiring contract become available. Atlanta is starting to get things together after a terrible start and might opt to hold onto Ozuna in the end.
