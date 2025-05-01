Rangers Predicted To Improve World Series Odds With Cardinals Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals helped the Texas Rangers win their first-ever World Series title in 2023 and could be positioned to similarly aid the American League West foe again this summer.
The Cardinals dealt left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers for LHP John King, RHP Tekoah Roby and infielder Thomas Saggese before the 2023 trade deadline.
Montgomery and Stratton helped Texas win the 2023 World Series but perhaps a different Cardinals hurler could be the Rangers' key to success for winning this year's Fall Classic.
"Rangers Acquire Ryan Helsley to Anchor Bullpen, " Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Thursday, when outlining predictions for this summer's trade deadline. "Still, it's fair to think that if the Rangers want to not only win the AL West but also have a chance at their second title in three years, they'll need to make a major addition to the bullpen this summer."
Helsley has logged a 29-14 record with a 2.66 ERA, 324-to-115 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .195 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP throughout his seven-year career with the Cardinals.
"Ryan Helsley has had a bit of an uneven April but won the Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League's best reliever in 2024, when he posted a minuscule 2.04 ERA and racked up 49 saves," Kelly continued. "While they have exciting young talent like Wyatt Langford, this is a team full of players in their 30s, such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis García, Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. 2025 is as good of an opportunity as this group is going to get to win a second World Series together. Acquiring Helsley would help to improve their odds."
With Helsley in his final contract year before likely becoming a free agent for the first time in his career this upcoming offseason, it'd make sense for the rebuilding Cardinals to move him before the Jul. 31st trade deadline.
Although the Rangers have a solid bullpen that ranks 11th in ERA (3.67) and 10th in WHIP (1.19), landing Helsley would undoubtedly position Texas's relief core for a deep playoff run.
