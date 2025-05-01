Cubs 'Most Motivated' Suitor To Trade For Ex-Cardinals $56 Million Star
A former St. Louis Cardinals homegrown talent could soon join the hated National League Central rival Chicago Cubs in a highly anticipated blockbuster trade.
After trading for three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker over the offseason, the Cubs are determined to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since being swept two games to none by the Miami Marlins in the 2020 NL Wild Card Series.
Chicago is 18-13 with a two-game lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. Considering how competitive the Cubs look this season, they might do whatever's necessary to land a former Cardinals hurler before the Jul. 31st trade deadline.
"Cubs Go All-In and Acquire Sandy Alcantara," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Thursday when outlining predictions for this summer's trade deadline. "But while the Marlins don't have to trade (Sandy) Alcantara, if he's pitching well, the guess here is that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix will move the former NL Cy Young Award winner for a slew of prospects. While the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and New York Mets are among the other contenders who could stand to add a frontline pitcher, the Cubs are the most motivated to be aggressive."
Alcantara signed as an international free agent with the Cardinals in Jul. 2013 but didn't blossom into the frontline starter he is today until after being traded to the Marlins in Dec. 2017. However, he's struggling with a 2-3 record, an 8.31 ERA, 19-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .257 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 26 innings pitched across six starts for Miami this season.
"They've (Cubs) lost Justin Steele for the year to elbow surgery," Kelly continued. "And as much as they surely hope to retain Kyle Tucker beyond 2025, they're only guaranteed one season with the star outfielder because he'll have plenty of suitors in free agency in the offseason. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer will have to give up more than he's comfortable with to obtain Alcantara, but he would be getting a workhorse for up to three postseason runs."
The two-time All-Star's five-year, $56 million contract with the Marlins contains a $21 million club option for 2027, so the Cubs could have Alcantara in their rotation for the next 2 1/2 seasons.
It's worth noting that Alcantara's poor performance this year could be correlated to being sidelined for all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Oct. 2023.
The Cardinals also hope to reach the postseason this year but with the NL being hypercompetitive and the Cubs leading the way in the division, St. Louis has an uphill battle to climb, especially if Alcantara finds his groove and is traded to Chicago this summer.
