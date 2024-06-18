Cardinals Should Consider Trade For Nationals Flamethrower To Bolster Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals are clawing their way back to the top of the National League Central and look determined to be in the position to buy before the July 30 trade deadline.
It's no secret that the Cardinals will look to add another high-quality starting pitcher this summer but if they're serious about contending, they'll need to do more than that.
Recent rumors and speculations listed a Washington Nationals reliever as a potential trade candidate and the Cardinals might want to keep an eye on him as a bullpen-bolstering option.
Nationals right-handed pitcher Hunter Harvey has generated trade interest in recent weeks from multiple organizations despite Washington still being in the race for a National League Wild Card spot, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday.
Harvey has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.75 ERA, 41-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 36 innings pitched for the Nationals this season.
The 29-year-old would be a coveted hurler if Washington sells as he's not only a reliable bullpen asset but is also under club control through 2025.
The flamethrower has logged a 9-9 record with a 2.82 ERA, 176-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .217 batting average against and a 1.05 WHIP throughout six seasons pitched in the big leagues.
Adding the consistently dominant hurler to the No. 12 ranked St. Louis bullpen will increase the club's chances of contending. The Cardinals already have a three-headed monster with Andrew Kittredge, JoJo Romero and Ryan Helsley leading the bullpen but a club looking to contend could always use another high-leverage hurler.
As mentioned, the Nationals are still playoff contenders and might not want to unload this summer. If they do sell, however, the Cardinals should consider making a deal to land Harvey.
More MLB: Pair Of Cardinals Star Players Nearing Return Amid Latest Injury Update