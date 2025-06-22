Red Sox-Rafael Devers Feud Mirrors 'Utter Disaster' Involving Nolan Arenado
The recent fallout of Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox has drawn parallels to a separate dispute in Major League Baseball recent history.
On Sunday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale compared the Devers-Red Sox saga to a past feud between St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado and his former team, the Colorado Rockies.
"The feud between Red Sox boss Craig Breslow and Devers is reminiscent of the hostility between former Rockies GM Jeff Bridich and Arenado when they ultimately traded Arenado to St. Louis," Nightengale wrote.
"It was an utter disaster. The Rockies have never been the same, and on pace for 125 losses, their third consecutive 100-loss season. They used the savings of the Arenado trade to sign free agent bust Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract, Bridich was gone two months later and Arenado is on his way to the Hall of Fame."
Nightengale's likening of the two feuds is spot-on. Both involved star third basemen who were seen as the faces of their respective franchises, only to be traded amid tensions with team management. In Boston, Devers’ frustration stemmed from being asked to switch positions—first to designated hitter after the signing of Alex Bregman, then to first base following Triston Casas’ injury. Devers felt blindsided and publicly criticized Breslow, leading to a breakdown in trust.
Similarly, in Colorado, Arenado grew disillusioned with Bridich’s lack of commitment to building a competitive roster, culminating in a 2021 trade to the St. Louis Cardinals after years of public and private discord.
Boston’s trade of Devers, which netted pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison plus two prospects, has been criticized as a salary dump disguised as a roster reset.
While Boston is now blessed with more than $230 million to spend, many fans don't trust Breslow, fearing the Red Sox may squander the financial flexibility (much like Colorado did) while Devers thrives in San Francisco.
Breslow, like Bridich, now faces intense scrutiny, with his tenure potentially defined by this move.
