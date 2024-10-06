Inside The Cardinals

Red Sox Reportedly Positioned For Blockbuster Trade; Cardinals Have Exciting Option

Will St. Louis deal the All-Star this winter?

Nate Hagerty

April 20, 2013; Boston, MA USA; The Boston Strong logo on the center field wall during a game between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to reduce payroll over the next few months and several star players could have their contracts shopped.

Players with expensive deals, such as six-time Platinum Glove defender Nolan Arenado and three-time All-Star Willson Contreras, will be the first to have their contracts evaluated for potential trade opportunities.

Another star who could surprisingly be dealt this winter would be a perfect fit for the Boston Red Sox, who are reportedly in the market for help in their rotation.

"This offseason has a familiar feel to it for Boston Red Sox fans," NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger wrote Tuesday. "After missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years, the club needs to prioritize starting pitching."

Cardinals right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract through 2026, could be a logical trade option for the Red Sox, given this year's talent shortage.

"Even with (Lucas) Giolito expected to return in 2025, more needs to be done to improve the pitching staff," Leger continued. "To do so, (Craig) Breslow and Co. will either have to pull off a blockbuster trade or spend some big money in free agency. Boston has been reluctant to make either of those moves in recent offseasons."

Gray posted a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the St. Louis in 2024.

It'd be tough to convince Red Sox owner John Henry to significantly increase payroll by trading for Gray, who has a backloaded contract that could be unappealing.

Nonetheless, Gray would be an exciting addition to Boston's rotation. The Red Sox should be in an excellent position to compete next season with several hurlers returning from the injured list -- trading for the Cardinals ace would only increase their chances of returning to the postseason.

