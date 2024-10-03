Cardinals Blockbuster Proposal Ships $260 Million Star To Gritty Playoff Contenders
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced plans to reduce payroll this offseason but how they plan to achieve that hasn't been fully revealed yet.
It's already known that the Cardinals won't re-sign 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt after enduring the worst season of his career at the plate.
Sadly, another superstar could be on the move and a rising playoff contender might be a logical landing spot for the decorated veteran.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has been involved in trade discussions lately and the Detroit Tigers could be a team that pursues him this winter.
The gritty Tigers have emerged as genuine postseason contenders after sweeping the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Series, eliminating the AL West foe from the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2016.
Detroit has a young team that needs veteran leadership and a third baseman, making Arenado a perfect match.
Arenado's contract has three years and $52 million remaining on his eight-year, $260 million contract after he's paid for this season. With the Cardinals looking to rebuild, it would be wise to trade him.
The five-time Silver Slugger has batted .285 with 761 extra-base hits including 341 home runs, 1132 RBIs and a .857 OPS throughout his 12-year career between his time with the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals.
Trading Arenado to the Tigers could work out well for St. Louis if they can poach from Detroit's young core of players in exchange for the six-time Platinum Glove defender.
