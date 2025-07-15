Report: Blue Jays 'Have Shown Interest' In Trading For Ex-Cardinals Hurler
A former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher could soon be on the move again, with reports indicating that the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in making a move for the hurler.
The Toronto Blue Jays have dominated in 2025 and are gearing up to bolster their roster with World Series aspirations ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. They currently hold a two-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the hypercompetitive American League East.
The Blue Jays need to boost their rotation, which ranks 25th with a 4.60 ERA. To accomplish this, Toronto might look to acquire a former Cardinals homegrown pitcher, who has developed into one of the league's top starters over the past few seasons.
"They (Arizona Diamondbacks) are making starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor available," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. "They are all free agents after the season. The D-backs are searching for young pitching in return." Nightengale went on to say that "General managers believe that the Toronto Blue Jays could be as aggressive as any team in baseball at the deadline, believing this could be their best chance to return to the World Series since 1993. The Blue Jays are looking for a front-line pitcher, and have shown interest in Gallen."
Gallen has logged a 60-47 record with a 3.55 ERA, 995-to-303 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP throughout his seven-year career, during which he pitched for the Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins.
The Cardinals' 2016 third-round draft pick was foolishly traded to the Marlins in 2017, alongside 2022 National League Cy Young recipient Sandy Alcantara, before recording his Major League Baseball debut in 2019 with Miami.
Although Gallen has emerged as one of the league's most prolific starters, he's struggling this season -- posting a 7-10 record with a 5.40 ERA, 110-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .254 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP in 115 innings pitched for the Diamondbacks.
Perhaps a change of scenery with a top contender, such as the Blue Jays, would help Gallen get back on track. The Diamondbacks are 11 games behind in the NL West race and 5 1/2 games out of an NL Wild Card spot.
