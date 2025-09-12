Report: Former Cardinals Standout Signs With Red Sox
Although the 2025 Major League Baseball season is winding down, we're still seeing moves pop up across the league.
This was at least the case on Friday afternoon involving a former member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Former Cardinals reliever John Brebbia -- remember him? -- reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox, according to Tom Caron of NESN.
"Brebbia - a Sharon, MA native - has signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox per sources," Caron said.
The former Cardinals reliever has found a new home
Cardinals fans will remember Brebbia after spending three years in the big leagues with St. Louis. From 2017 through 2019, he was a big part of what this team was doing out of the bullpen. He had a 2.44 ERA and 51-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 2/3 innings pitched in 2017. The next year, he had a 3.20 ERA in 45 appearances with a 60-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 2/3 innings pitched. In 2019, he had a 3.59 ERA in 66 appearances while striking out a career-high 87 batters in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, he missed the 2020 season. He had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2020 and then was non-tendered by the Cardinals afterward. He returned to the big leagues in 2021 as a member of the San Francisco Giants and had a 5.89 ERA in 18 appearances. Overall, he's pitched for the Cardinals, Giants, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves, and the Detroit Tigets in the big leagues throughout his eight-year big league.
Now, he reportedly will join the Red Sox on a minor league deal. This type of move may not have a big impact on St. Louis at this point, but it's always nice to see a former member of the organization find a new opportunity, especially someone who played as a big of a role as he did for a few years with the team.
The MLB season is long and there's always something to talk about. Even with roughly two weeks left, it's pretty wild to still see transactions, but here we are.
