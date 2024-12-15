Reunion With Former All-Star Should Be Considered By Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work to do.
St. Louis is toeing the line right now. There has been a lot of chatter about how a trade could be on the way involving star third baseman Nolan Arenado but that the Cardinals aren't looking to fully rebuild.
If that's the case, then it would make sense to add some more pitching. In this scenario, one move that could make some sense is a reunion with veteran starter and former All-Star José Quintana.
The 35-year-old spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets and had a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts. He also had a 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 170 1/3 innings pitched. He was acquired by the Cardinals in 2022 and had a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts down the stretch.
At this point in his career, he can still be a very sold middle-of-the-rotation starter or at the very least a very good back-end starter. The Cardinals turned down club options for Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn so it would make sense to bring in another starter.
The National League Central rival Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs have made moves lately. If the Cardinals aren't going to completely rebuild, they need to keep up with the rivals. Adding someone like Quintana wouldn't break the bank and would fill a need. At this point, why not? The Cardinals could use a boost at this point.
