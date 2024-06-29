Blue Jays Star Surprisingly Available; Could Cardinals Complete Major Trade?
The Toronto Blue Jays seem like they will end up being sellers when the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline rolls around this summer.
Toronto had some high expectations entering the season but hasn't lived up to the hype. With massive contracts coming for some of the Blue Jays' young stars, it seems like trades could be coming because they won't be able to keep the core together.
If the Blue Jays keep struggling, the trade deadline will be tough for them as a firesale is a possibility. If that ends up being the case, the St. Louis Cardinals could be a great trade partner.
St. Louis needs pitching and the Blue Jays may end up moving some intriguing arms. One player who may be available is All-Star Chris Bassitt, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"(Bo Bichette) has more value now to the (Los Angeles Dodgers); (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) to the (Seattle Mariners), (Houston Astros), (Pittsburgh Pirates) and others. Free agent to be Yusei Kikuchi is probably a more likely trade candidate, along with Yimi Garcia. And rival teams would love to see Chris Bassitt out there, too"
St. Louis looks like it is going to add this summer and helping the rotation is a priority. Landing someone like Bassitt wouldn't just help in 2024, but also in 2025. Bassitt won't be a free agent until the end of the 2025 season and has a 3.45 ERA so far in 16 starts. That is exactly what the Cardinals need.
