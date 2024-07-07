Insider Suggests Cardinals Top Prospect May Not Be 'Untouchable' Anymore
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of question marks with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
St. Louis is looking like it will be a buyer after turning things around but it still isn't at the same level as top contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals will need some help in the starting rotation if they want to gain some ground and could do so this summer.
It isn't clear exactly what the Cardinals will do, but anything could happen at this point. The deadline will be here very soon and anything could happen. The Athletic's Katie Woo even suggested that top prospect Jordan Walker may no longer be "untouchable" thanks to the stellar play of Michael Siani.
"I think the bigger question is if the rising success of some of their projected role players such as Michael Siani and (Alec Burleson) changes the organization's thoughts on other players once considered untouchable," Woo said. "Does Siani's play as a top center fielder in baseball this year change on the club views someone like Victor Scott II? How do they view Jordan Walker, who has spent two months in Triple A?
"While neither player is on the major-league roster, those prospects have major-league service time, and both were thought to be key pieces of the team's future. Perhaps that's still true, but it's fair to question where those players stand given the outstanding play of others."
At one point it seemed like there was no chance whatsoever that Walker could be moved. Because of his struggles this season and the success of Siani, that may not be the case any longer and with the trade deadline coming up quickly, maybe speculation will pick up even more.
More MLB: Dodgers Linked To Ex-Cardinals All-Star In Trade After Resurgent Stretch