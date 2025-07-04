Savvy Trade Idea Sends Cardinals Vet To Tigers: ‘Far From A Splash’
The Detroit Tigers will likely be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline.
Entering Friday, Detroit was 54-34, owners of the second-best record in Major League Baseball behind only the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. World Series aspirations for the Tigers are valid.
In looking to add, Detroit could focus on its starting rotation, which, despite its talent, has shown vulnerabilities.
Another veteran arm, at least from a depth standpoint, would make the Tigers feel better about the journey ahead in 2025.
In that regard, FanSided’s Brendan Strieker recently identified a target for Detroit: St. Louis Cardinals' right-hander Erick Fedde.
"The Tigers have been one of MLB's best teams all season long and are primed to have a big deadline," Strieker wrote.
"While Fedde is far from a splash of a move, they are a team that could use help in the back end of their rotation. Detroit's starting pitchers have thrown the 8th-fewest innings in baseball (as they are a team that has been known to utilize an opener, this may be slightly skewed, but not enough to where this isn't still a need), so they may look to find innings to save their bullpen's mileage down the stretch. The Tigers did sign Alex Cobb in the offseason; however, he has been on the 60-day IL since the start of the season with a hip injury and has only thrown a total of 6.1 innings on 3 rehab starts. His last rehab start was on June 11th, and he hasn't thrown since because of a setback in his rehab."
Fedde hasn't been the best version of himself this season (4.56 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 17 starts), but he is on an affordable, expiring deal ($7.5 million).
Moreover, Fedde's not far off from a 2024 season in which he delivered a 3.30 ERA over 177.1 innings, suggesting that a change of scenery might at the very least empower Fedde to be an innings-eater for Detroit.
That's all the Tigers would need Fedde to be. Detroit's rotation is as elite as can be at the top, led by Tarik Skubal.
Fedde has been identified by The Athletic's Katie Woo as the Cardinals player likeliest to be traded. Should the Tigers get on the phone?
More MLB: Cardinals Pitcher Deemed Untouchable In Trade Talks By MLB Writer