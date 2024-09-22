Season Is Over For Cardinals' $75 Million Superstar With Tough Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals got some tough news recently.
St. Louis attempted to upgrade the starting rotation this past offseason and did so by signing Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. The Cardinals did take a step forward this season, but they aren't going to be back in the playoffs.
Now, they also won't have Gray for the final few games of the season. Gray was placed on the Injured List on Saturday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Sonny Gray goes on (Injured List), season over," Goold said. "Flexor tendon irritation."
Gray was brought in to be the Cardinals' ace, and he did just that in his first season with the Cardinals. He signed a three-year, $75 million contract ahead of the 2024 season and impressed in his first campaign.
He has dealt with injuries at points in 2024 but was able to make 28 starts overall. Gray logged a 3.84 ERA and an eye-popping 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 166 1/3 innings pitched. Although he wasn't as successful in the 2024 season in comparison to the 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Twins, he was great for St. Louis.
The Cardinals aren't going to be in the playoffs this season, but it was a positive campaign that showed progress in St. Louis. Gray should be even better in 2025 if he is able to stay healthy. If the Cardinals could make another addition or two this winter, maybe they could make it back to the playoffs in 2025.
