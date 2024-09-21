Cardinals $12 Million Ex-All-Star Possible To Return, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals will have some decisions to make in the near future.
St. Louis isn't going to be in the playoffs this fall, and therefore, it can start to take a look ahead to the 2025 Major League Baseball. The Cardinals need to be busy this offseason and add at least one or two high-impact players. St. Louis also will have to make some decisions about players currently on the roster.
Former All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson has a club option for the 2025 season, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said it's "possible" that the club will pick it up.
"Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn each have $12 million club options, and while a Gibson return is a possibility, Lynn’s time in St. Louis appears to be over," Feinsand said. "If none of those three are back for 2025, that’s roughly $50 million coming off the books."
Gibson signed with the Cardinals last offseason and has been everything the team could've hoped for. He isn't too expensive and has eaten up innings just as St. Louis hoped he would. Gibson has been consistent this season and has a 4.13 ERA in 29 starts and 165 2/3 innings pitched.
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Cardinals bring him back for one more year to solidify the back of the starting rotation. St. Louis hopefully will add another frontline hurler as well, but bringing Gibson back would be a good move.
