Several Young Cardinals Stars Could Be 'Worth Moving' Amid Organizational Reset
The St. Louis Cardinals declared enough is enough after failing to reach the playoffs for a second straight season in 2024 by committing to a reset.
The Cardinals' front office aims to shed payroll and open roster room for younger players this offseason. With plenty of time left before Opening Day 2025, St. Louis could consider entering the trade market.
Although the rumor is purely speculative, FanSided's Josh Jacobs recently suggested that the Cardinals should consider trading a trio of youngsters this offseason.
"I also think it's worth remembering that guys like Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras could change their minds at some point and be open to a trade," Jacobs wrote Monday morning when discussing the Cardinals' outlook for 2025. "While I actually like their presence with the club in 2025, that does open routes toward acquiring more young talent. Or maybe the Cardinals decide that some members of their young core like Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, or Iván Herrera are worth moving for the right price."
Donovan, Nootbaar and Herrera come equipped with high expectations ane all former St. Louis top prospects are poised to play many innings with the Cardinals next season.
The most expensive player of Jacobs' trade suggestions is Gold Glove utility man Donovan, who is projected to earn roughly $4 million in arbitration this winter, according to Spotrac.
Trading Donovan would be detrimental to St. Louis' defensive and offensive strategy. The German native has recorded innings played in every fielding position besides catcher and center field throughout his three-year career with the Cardinals.
Parting ways with Nootbaar this early in his career would undoubtedly infuriate the already-frustrated Cardinals' fan base after years of poor trade decisions by St. Louis' front office.
As for Herrera, he could have a breakout year next season as a catcher, with Contreras manning first base. It wouldn't make sense to trade him before he's been given the opportunity to start the year behind the plate.
The best way for St. Louis to add younger talent this offseason is to explore the free-agent market or by eating a significant portion of Nolan Arenado's contract in a blockbuster trade. This could allow the Cardinals to receive a decent prospect haul in return for the eight-time All-Star.
