Will Cardinals Trade $260M Star To Yankees Before Astros' Alex Bregman Is Signed?
The St. Louis Cardinals officially parted ways with fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt on Saturday after the seven-time All-Star signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees.
After the Yankees declined former Chicago Cubs World Series champion Anthony Rizzo's 2025 club option earlier this offseason, Goldschmidt has been chosen to fill the void at first base in the Bronx.
With Goldschmidt now a member of the Bronx Bombers, perhaps Cardinals 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado will want to follow suit. After all, both potential future Hall of Fame candidates want to win a World Series, making the reigning American League champion Yankees an ideal trade destination for the beloved St. Louis third baseman.
The Yankees don't need a shortstop but could benefit from adding a bonified third baseman, such as Arenado, to their roster. Doing so would allow New York to move Jazz Chisolm Jr. to second base, where he's most comfortable.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, they've already tried to acquire Arenado via trade but the Cardinals had no interest in taking on the massive commitment for a two-time All-Star hurler who was offered in exchange for the beloved St. Louis slugger.
Despite Arenado leaving the Yankees off his wish list of teams he'd accept a trade to, he might be more willing to move to New York following the Houston Astros' recent signing of former Arizona Diamondbacks Gold Glove defender Christian Walker.
Now that the Astros have signed Walker, it's doubtful two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman will re-sign with Houston this offseason.
Reports indicate that the possibility of Bregman leaving Houston impacted Arenado's decision to decline a trade to the Astros.
Now that Bregman will likely leave Houston, Arenado may want to join his former teammate Goldschmidt with the Yankees. There's an excellent possibility both sluggers will reunite in New York.
The conditions for Arenado to join the Yankees have been met after they signed Goldschmidt and former Cubs fan favorite Cody Bellinger. It could be a matter of time before a deal is worked out between St. Louis and New York for the gifted Cardinals infielder.
