Should Cardinals Pursue Predicted $172 Million Superstar This Winter?
The St. Louis Cardinals really aren't too far away from competing in the National League.
St. Louis looked like a playoff team for much of the summer and even bought ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Cardinals added pitcher Erick Fedde who should help in 2025 as well.
Things haven't gone the Cardinals' way in the second half of the season, but they still are better than they were last year so that is a win in itself. If the Cardinals want to truly contend in 2025, though, they likely need to add another frontline starter this winter.
One player who has been floated as an option and should be mentioned again is San Francisco Giants star Blake Snell. He has shined in the second half of the season and because of this is projected to opt out of his deal with San Francisco by CBS Sports' Mike Axisa.
"Contract situation: $30 million player option for 2025," Axisa said. "Snell was the second of the 'Boras Four' to sign and, unlike (Cody Bellinger) and (Matt Chapman), his contract includes only one player option. The other two guys each got two player options. Snell won the Cy Young last season! And he still had to settle for a one-year, $32 million contract with what amounts to a $30 million insurance policy for 2025. Free agency isn't what it used to be...
"Prediction: As long as he stays healthy, Snell declines the player option and leaves the Giants to sign a multi-year contract with another team."
If Snell opts out, he is the dream signing that could take the Cardinals to another level. He not only is a frontline starter but one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball right now. He would be expensive with Spotrac projecting his value at six years and roughly $172 million, but St. Louis should be all over that.
More MLB: Will Cardinals Let Oliver Marmol Go? Former Superstar Mentioned As Fit