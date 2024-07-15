White Sox 'Open' To Moving Hurler Who Would Be Perfect Option For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are one starting pitcher away from being taken even more seriously in the National League.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over two weeks away and the Cardinals are going to be adding. St. Louis has been fantastic over the last six weeks and have played their way into playoff contention.
St. Louis currently holds the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot and isn't far away from the Atlanta Braves for the top spot. The Cardinals are just 4 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central as well.
The Cardinals are on the upswing and adding a starter at the trade deadline would be the perfect way to help take the club over the top. One player who continuously has been mentioned as a fit is Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde.
Fedde has been mentioned in trade rumors all season and the White Sox are "open" to moving him as well as pretty much anyone on the roster, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"They still are open to moving anyone and everyone, believing that starter Erick Fedde should bring in a nice return, too," Nightengale said.
Fedde has been lights-out so far this season for Chicago and has a 2.99 ERA in 19 starts. If the Cardinals want to shore up the rotation for a playoff run this season as well as the 2025 campaign, they should give the White Sox a call now.
