Surprise Cardinals Outfielder Called 'Hidden Gem' After Great Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly don't look exactly as expected.
St. Louis entered the 2024 season expecting to have Tommy Edman manning center field with a combination of Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar holding the other two outfield spots. The Cardinals also had Dylan Carlson expected to play a role.
The Cardinals seemingly had too many outfielders but injuries changed things. Edman, Carlson, and Nootbaar all dealt with injuries. Walker struggled and was sent down to the minor leagues. St. Louis has relied heavily on 25-year-old outfielder Michael Siani who wasn't expected to play a significant role at all.
Siani has shined since being called up and has been one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball and has been steady offensively. He has been so good that Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called him St. Louis' "hidden gem."
"Seemingly overnight, the St. Louis Cardinals went from having an outfield logjam to not knowing who was going to man center field," Reuter said. "With Tommy Edman missing significant time due to injury and top prospect Victor Scott II struggling offensively to start the year, Michael Siani got an extended look, and the 2023 waiver claim has made his case for a regular role in 2025.
"The 25-year-old is hitting a modest .246/.286/.308 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 steals in 287 plate appearances, but he has been fantastic defensively, posting elite metrics (8 DRS, 16.8 UZR/150) to help drive his overall value."
Siani has impressed and now is making a name for himself with St. Louis.
