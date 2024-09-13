Inside The Cardinals

Surprise Cardinals Outfielder Called 'Hidden Gem' After Great Stretch

St. Louis certainly has found a good, young outfielder

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 4, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Michael Siani (63) slides while trying to catch the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) (not pictured) during the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Michael Siani (63) slides while trying to catch the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) (not pictured) during the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals certainly don't look exactly as expected.

St. Louis entered the 2024 season expecting to have Tommy Edman manning center field with a combination of Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar holding the other two outfield spots. The Cardinals also had Dylan Carlson expected to play a role.

The Cardinals seemingly had too many outfielders but injuries changed things. Edman, Carlson, and Nootbaar all dealt with injuries. Walker struggled and was sent down to the minor leagues. St. Louis has relied heavily on 25-year-old outfielder Michael Siani who wasn't expected to play a significant role at all.

Siani has shined since being called up and has been one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball and has been steady offensively. He has been so good that Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called him St. Louis' "hidden gem."

"Seemingly overnight, the St. Louis Cardinals went from having an outfield logjam to not knowing who was going to man center field," Reuter said. "With Tommy Edman missing significant time due to injury and top prospect Victor Scott II struggling offensively to start the year, Michael Siani got an extended look, and the 2023 waiver claim has made his case for a regular role in 2025.

"The 25-year-old is hitting a modest .246/.286/.308 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 steals in 287 plate appearances, but he has been fantastic defensively, posting elite metrics (8 DRS, 16.8 UZR/150) to help drive his overall value."

Siani has impressed and now is making a name for himself with St. Louis.

More MLB: Yankees Offered Former Cardinals Star Four-Year Deal, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News