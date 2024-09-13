Yankees Offered Former Cardinals Star Four-Year Deal, Per Insider
It sounds like the New York Yankees attempted to sign a former member of the St. Louis Cardinals last winter.
One of the top free agent options last winter was veteran starter Jordan Montgomery. The big lefty had arguably the best season of his career in 2023 and was looking to cash in. He began the season with the Cardinals and eventually was traded to the Texas Rangers ahead of the trade deadline.
He logged a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts and was an integral piece for the Rangers on their way to winning the World Series. It was expected that he was going to land a long-term deal last winter, but things didn't work out for him.
It does sound like he had offers, though, including a four-year deal from the New York Yankees, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Jordan Montgomery complaining about his free agency when he’s making $25 million (and will make another $22.5M in 2025 once he declines his opt-out) and has a 6.25 ERA and negative 1.4 WAR is interesting," Heyman said. "Shouldn’t the Diamondbacks be the ones complaining? As for Montgomery recently telling the Boston Herald he would have been happy to sign with Boston, word is when the (Boston Red Sox) suggested a willingness to do a four-year deal, Montgomery never engaged with them...
"Montgomery also turned down a four-year deferred Yankees offer for $72M, and Arizona’s deal was probably better. But in hindsight, he very likely could have gotten bigger bucks in Boston."
Montgomery certainly has a familiarity with the Yankees after spending the first five-plus seasons of his career with the club. He was traded from New York to St. Louis in 2022. It sounds like he wasn't interested in a reunion with New York.
