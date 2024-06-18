Surprising Cardinals Duo Linked To Padres At Deadline Despite Hot Steak
If the St. Louis Cardinals can continue to find ways to win games, they won't have to worry about selling this summer.
Many speculated for weeks that the Cardinals could end up selling at the trade deadline for the second straight summer but that doesn't seem like it will be the case at this point. The Cardinals had a rough start to the season but have completely turned things around of late and now are above .500 at 36-35.
While this is the case, a few Cardinals players have been mentioned as trade candidates in the case that things take a turn for the worst. The Athletic's Jim Bowden compiled a list of possible options for most clubs and mentioned Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan for the San Diego Padres.
"Position targets: Impact starter, right-handed reliever, (and) bench upgrade," Bowden said. "Bench: Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, (and) Abraham Toro. The Padres always like to make a splash and this trade deadline looks to be no different as they've already talked with the (Miami Marlins) about Jesús Luzardo and the (Chicago White Sox), and the (Detroit Tigers) about Jack Flaherty. They also would like to pick up another right-handed reliever and a role player."
Both Donovan and Edman were mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions last season but haven't been mentioned as much this season. At this point, it would be surprising to see the Cardinals sell so it would be shocking to see Edman and Donovan go unless something major happens.
More MLB: Nationals Shut-Down Hurler May Be Traded; Will Cardinals Get Involved?