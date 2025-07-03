Trade Proposal: Cardinals Reunite With Ex-Yankees Gold Glover
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few roster needs to address.
If the Cards are open to adding this month (a decision that reportedly hinges on the team’s performance), snagging a right-handed bat on the market would be wise.
FanSided’s Thomas Gauvain recently discussed this situation and pointed to a former Cardinals player as a potential target.
“Yes, the Cardinals once again need a right-handed hitting outfielder who can play center field,” Gauvain wrote.
“Harrison Bader has been a regular in the outfield for the Minnesota Twins this year, logging 237 plate appearances in 75 games. He's slashing .249/.329/.397 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases for an OPS+ of 102. … Where he's thrived has been on the defensive end.”
“Bader has been moved to left field primarily for Byron Buxton to get regular reps in center. The former Cardinal outfielder has been worth three Outs Above Average (OAA), and he's logged three Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) this year. He's also been a plus defender in center in limited time (plus-three OAA and plus-four DRS.”
“The Cardinals have been abysmal against left-handed pitchers this year, and this Jordan Walker coming back from appendicitis, Ivan Herrera out for another few weeks, and Willson Contreras being rattled after a hit by pitch, they'll need some more support from the right side.”
“Bader's ability to play plus defense in the outfield while also being a serviceable offensive player from the right side should make him an appealing trade candidate. With the Twins all but out of the playoff race, they'll be looking to trade whoever they can to build up their farm system.”
“Acquiring Bader shouldn't cost the Cardinals the farm much in the form of prospect capital … This feels like a good trade for the Cardinals to make to bolster a weak spot of their lineup.”
Bader played for the Cardinals from 2017 to 2022 (he began his Major League Baseball career in St. Louis). He won a Gold Glove with the New York Yankees in 2021 and has also suited up for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, and Twins.
Could the former Florida Gator now be taking his talents to St. Louis?
