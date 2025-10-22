Two Prospects Could Help Bring Cardinals Back To Glory
It's easy to look back at the last three seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals and be pessimistic.
St. Louis hasn't made the playoffs since 2022. Before that, the Cardinals had made the playoffs in four straight seasons (2019-2022) and nine of the previous 12 overall, dating back to 2011 when St. Louis won the World Series.
The Cardinals did miss the playoffs in three straight seasons from 2016 through 2018 before turning it around in 2019. Now, St. Louis is at another crossroads, but one thing that should give fans a bit of hope right now is the fact that the future is bright, thanks in large part to No. 1 and No. 2 prospects JJ Wetherholt and Liam Doyle.
Let's take a look at both:
The perception around St. Louis could change quickly
No. 1 - JJ Wetherholt: Infielder
This kid is the real deal. In 2025, he went from Double-A to Triple-A and thrived the whole time slashing .306/.421/.510 across 109 games with a .931 OPS. He does a bit of everything. Wetherholt clubbed 17 homers, drove in 59 runs, stole 23 bases, and had 28 doubles. On top of this, he can play second base, shortstop, and third base. He's the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect, the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. He's on the doorstep to the big leagues after being selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft. There's legitimate star potential here with the young infielder.
No. 2 - Liam Doyle: Left-handed pitcher
Wetherholt is someone who the Cardinals will be able to build around in the lineup, and if all things work out, Doyle is going to be a top-of-the-rotation arm for the organization. He's that good. The big lefty had 164 strikeouts in 2025 in 95 2/3 innings pitched for Tennessee before being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. He made just two professional appearances, but already was promoted to Double-A. He's just 21 years old and is the No. 36 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com, after just two appearances. For a team like St. Louis that doesn't have a massive budget, you need the farm system to work out for continuous success. These two could quickly jumpstart St. Louis, but the club has another high draft pick coming in 2026.
