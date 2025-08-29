What Will Cards Catching Paradigm Look Like With Top Prospect Promoted?
The St. Louis Cardinals made a few roster moves on Friday, promoting infield prospect Cesar Prieto and top catching prospect Jimmy Crooks to the Major Leagues. The corresponding moves have yet to be announced. Crooks is the No. 6 prospect within the team's farm system, and he might get a chance to make his Major League debut over the weekend against the Cincinnati Reds.
Because the corresponding moves have yet to be announced, it isn't clear what the roster will look like, but changes appear to be coming to the team's catching alignment.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch predicted what the corresponding roster moves might be.
What Will Cards Catching Situation Look Like With Crooks Promoted?
"The corresponding moves have not yet been confirmed as the Cardinals adjust their active roster. Alec Burleson left late in Thursday's game as he continues to deal with pain in his right wrist. That caused him to miss a game on a recent road trip. Catcher Yohel Pozo was able to finish the victory against the Pirates after being struck on his mask, but the Cardinals planned to re-evaluate him Friday," Goold wrote
"The Cardinals have potentially two injured list moves to consider."
The Cardinals have a lot of catching depth in their system. Ivan Herrera and Willson Contreras are no longer catching regularly. Pedro Pages and Pozo have split the starting catcher duties. The Cardinals also have Rainel Rodriguez and Leonardo Bernal in their system.
It could ultimately be that Pozo is going to be placed on the injured list. In that case, Crooks and Pages would then split the playing time behind the plate. Pages has played most of the games, and he could still be the one to receive the bulk of the opportunities. But Crooks is certainly going to receive plenty of looks depending on the corresponding roster moves and how long other players may have to be out.
In 98 games at Triple-A Memphis this year, the 24-year-old catcher is hitting .274/.337/.441 with 14 home runs, 79 RBI and a .778 OPS. He brings power and is a solid contact hitter from the left side of the plate, and he could certainly give St. Louis a boost offensively.
2025 has been about giving opportunities to younger players for the Cardinals. We'll see if Crooks can run with this opportunity.
More MLB: Reports: Cardinals Promoting Non-JJ Wetherholt Infield Prospect