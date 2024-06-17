White Sox Reportedly 'Willing To Move' Pair Of Hurlers; Cardinals Ideal Landing Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals continue to show signs that they'll be genuine playoff contenders and will look to buy at this summer's trade deadline.
After defeating the division rival Chicago Cubs in a three-game series over the weekend, the Cardinals are now only 6 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.
If the Cardinals continue to trend upward, they'll likely be buyers at the July 30 trade deadline. With starting pitching as the top priority, St. Louis can look to the worst team in baseball to find what they need.
The Chicago White Sox have no untouchables in trade talks according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. In other words, the team is willing to move Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr. and Erick Fedde for the right prices at the deadline.
Crochet has posted a 6-5 record with a 3.16 ERA, 116-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .182 batting average against and a 0.90 WHIP in 82 2/3 innings pitched for the White Sox this season.
The 24-year-old is under club control through 2026 and would be a precious asset for the future of the Cardinals rotation. If there's ever been a time for St. Louis to take a chance and unload prospect capital for a trade, it would be this summer to land Crochet.
Fedde has posted a 5-1 record with a 3.09 ERA, 83-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .235 batting average against and a 1.17 WHIP in 87 1/3 innings pitched this year for the White Sox after revamping his pitch mix in Korea in 2023.
The veteran hurler would be a second-best option to Crochet as it would be risky to possibly have to trade away top prospects for a 31-year-old starter who's underperformed throughout his career.
The market will likely be competitive for either starting pitcher but if St. Louis is serious about buying, they should seriously consider making a deal -- preferably for the controllable budding ace.
