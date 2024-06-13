Cardinals Seen As Contenders To Land White Sox Hurler As Part Of Chicago's Fire Sale
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation is vastly improved from where it was a year ago but it could still use some much-needed bolstering by adding another proven starter.
The Cardinals rotation ranks No. 18 with a 4.02 ERA despite being without one of its starters -- Steven Matz -- since the beginning of May. In the meantime, the club has had to fill the vacancy with spot starters.
If the Cardinals are serious about contending this year, they'll need to trade for another starting pitcher and recent speculation links St. Louis with a candidate who could make a difference.
Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde was recently mentioned as an option the Cardinals could target at the July 30 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden on Thursday.
Fedde has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.10 ERA, 77-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 81 1/3 innings pitched for the White Sox this season.
The White Sox are the worst team in baseball with an embarrassing 17-52 record and are highly likely to unload a significant amount of talent this summer to rebuild for the future.
The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the White Sox through 2025 -- valued at an affordable $7.5 million per year.
Trading for him could be a gamble as he hasn't performed too well throughout his career -- logging a 25-34 record with a 5.04 ERA, 429-to-214 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.47 WHIP in seven seasons pitched. However, he revamped his arsenal in Korea last season and has been lights out since.
If trading for Fedde costs the Cardinals any top prospects, it might not be the best idea to do so. It could make sense if they can avoid sacrificing notable pieces of the organization's future to land him. St. Louis could use a frontline starter with multiple years of control.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Poach Rockies Ace Whose ‘Stock Is Rising’ Amid Recent Dominance