Why Cardinals Should Reunite With Former MVP After Yankees Eliminated
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work to do in the next few years.
After going 78-84 during the regular season and missing the playoffs for the third straight year, they are set to rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. It will likely take a few years before the Cardinals are back in postseason contention.
However, that doesn't mean that they can't potentially add some players on the margins and incrementally improve their roster as long as it serves their long-term goal. They could use a right-handed hitter, and a former Cardinal just hit free agency after the New York Yankees were eliminated.
Paul Goldschmidt Could Make Sense For Cardinals
Seven-time All-Star and former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt was with the team from 2019-24. He helped the Cardinals make it to the postseason in four straight years and earned his MVP Award in 2022.
Goldschmidt was being used more as a platoon piece in the postseason next to Ben Rice, so he isn't really an everyday player anymore.
He did put together a solid season with the Bronx Bombers, slashing .274/.328/.403 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 1.2 Wins Above Replacement and a .731 OPS. Willson Contreras is already the starting first baseman, but Goldschmidt could be had on a cheap contract to occasionally play the position or be used as a right-handed designated hitter option.
Considering the Cardinals have a plethora of left-handed bats, added Goldschmidt could help balance things out on the bench, while also giving them a veteran leader in the clubhouse.
The Cardinals let the former MVP walk after 2024 and he signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Yankees.
Even with the Cardinals going with a younger roster and attempting to rebuild, bringing back Goldschmidt as a part-time player could help them out. A right-handed power bat could give the Cardinals a much better look offensively, whether he starts or comes off the bench.
If the Cardinals are out of contention at the trade deadline, they could potentially flip the former MVP to a team in the race and bring back a prospect or two.
It might be a bit of a stretch that the 38-year-old returns to St. Louis, especially if he isn't going to be an everyday player, but Bloom has said that he is open to improving the club and Goldschmidt plans to play in 2026.
