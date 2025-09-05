Why Cardinals Trade Buzz Is Already Out of Hand
As the Major League Baseball offseason gets closer and closer, the St. Louis Cardinals' roster will be under a microscope.
That's because Chaim Bloom is taking over as the team's president of baseball operations. Any time there is a shift of this magnitude, it has an impact on the roster at hand. Each offseason brings changes. But, an executive shift at that level typically brings a culture shift and new ideas on how to actually build the roster. John Mozeliak and Bloom may not have the exact same view on who could be core pieces moving forward.
That's why there are so many questions moving forward. Because with a rebuild seemingly approaching, who does Bloom see in the long-term with the organization? We will start to find out this offseason but it could be a years-long process.
One position that should be on interest this offseason is catcher. That isn't because the Cardinals should add. They shouldn't. It could make sense to subtract, though. That's because right now there are four catchers on the team, although Yohel Pozo went to the Injured List. Iván Herrera hasn't been playing catcher for a bit, but that's how he came up in the Cardinals' farm system. The four catchers are technically Herrera, Pozo, Pedro Pagés, and No. 6 prospect Jimmy Crooks.
Obviously, there isn't enough for all four to get work behind the plate. But, what should the Cardinals do for the 2026 season? SB Nation's Curt Bishop made somewhat surprising suggestion to trade Crooks.
What are the Cardinals going to do at catcher?
"Jimmy Crooks," Bishop said. "Another logjam the Cardinals are dealing with is the amount of catchers they have in their system. Chances are Ivan Herrera’s days as a catcher are over, so that alleviates it some. Having Willson Contreras at first base also helps. But Crooks is a guy that can bring back a good haul. He’s tasted the Majors already, and teams know he’s a solid catcher.
"I would be hesitant to trade Leonardo Bernal and Rainel Rodriguez, because Bernal is a switch-hitter and Rodriguez provides power from the right side of the plate. Meanwhile, while you wait for those guys, you still have Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo, two solid catchers that are righty hitters. Crooks is yet another left-handed bat. This would help the Cardinals kill two birds with one stone and bring back some solid pitching in exchange."
The reason why this is somewhat surprising is because with a rebuild coming, it could make sense to see what the Cardinals have in Crooks. He's just 24 years old and was good down in the minors. Pozo is 28 years old and Pagés is 26 years old. They've done a good job for the Cardinals. But, do they fit the long-term direction of the franchise? That's a question for Bloom to address.
The Cardinals do have two other high-end catching prospects in No. 3 prospect Leonardo Bernal and and No. 4 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez, but neither have reached Triple-A yet. If Herrera isn't going to catch moving forward, it would make sense to pair Crooks with one of Pozo or Pagés and then wait for the other prospects -- or maybe even trade one if they like Crooks.
Plus, to take it one step forward, there are a few weeks left in the regular season. It's a bit early to be talking trades.
