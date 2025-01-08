Inside The Cardinals

Why Cardinals Want To Avoid Trading All-Star Ryan Helsley

Who will the Cardinals end up cutting ties with this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
What type of moves are on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason?

We should find out relatively soon with pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training beginning in February. While this is the case, the Cardinals haven't really done anything this offseason so far aside from turning down Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options for the 2025 season.

There has been chatter every day about possible trades with Nolan Areando's name popping up the most. The Cardinals clearly want to make changes and trim down the payroll. It seems like the possibility of trading Arenado has stalled the entire offseason to this point.

Another player who has been floated as a possible trade candidate is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. He's due to make roughly $8 million in 2025 in his final year before free agency. Any team looking for bullpen help surely should be all over him.

While this is the case, the Cardinals seemingly don't want to deal him because they are hoping to be competitive in the National League Central in 2025, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"From Arenado’s perspective, the 12-year veteran would be entering his age-34 season playing for a team that has already made player development its top priority," Woo said. "(John Mozeliak) still wants to field a competitive club, hence his reluctance to trade All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, and the National League Central is far from a powerhouse division. But this year’s Cardinals team falls far short of postseason caliber as currently designed, and Arenado has been vocal about wanting to play competitive baseball for the remainder of his career."

Hopefully, this remains the case and the Cardinals hold on to Helsley for the 2025 season at least.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

