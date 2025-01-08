Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Predicted To Join Red Sox In Club-Altering Move
It seems like only a matter of time before another pillar of the St. Louis Cardinals organization goes elsewhere.
The Cardinals cut ties with star first baseman and former Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt earlier in the offseason. Goldschmidt ended up signing a one-year deal with the New York Yankees.
Now, it seems like another Cardinals star has a chance to join the American League East. Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point and rumors are starting to heat up.
Over the last few days, there has been a lot of chatter about Arenado's future and the Boston Red Sox keep being brought up. Boston has its own issues to work out, but Arenado makes sense for the club. No deal has occurred yet, but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that he will end up joining the Red Sox eventually.
"Just as a reminder, where Arenado wants to play matters," Rymer said. "The 33-year-old's contract contains a full no-trade clause, and he's already invoked it to block a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Houston Astros. They're now off the board after shoring up their infield corners, and the non-Boston teams among Arenado's initial preferences don't come off as particularly realistic.
"Less clear is how interested the Red Sox are, though recent comments from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow make it sound as if Rafael Devers isn't necessarily in Arenado's way at third base...The Red Sox are certainly a fit for Arenado in other ways, not least of which because of how his right-handed pull power would play at Fenway Park...Prediction: Arenado will end up in Boston, with the Cardinals eating some money to enrich their prospect return."
It makes sense that the Red Sox keep being brought up. Boston has one of the best farm systems in baseball, a lot of money to spend, and a need for a right-handed star. Now, we just have to wait to see where Arenado actually gets dealt.
