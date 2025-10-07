Why Former Cardinals' Gold Glover Is Perfect Offseason Target
The St. Louis Cardinals have some important questions to answer this offseason after going 78-84 and missing the playoffs for the third straight year.
At the end of the season, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak stepped down and gave way to Chaim Bloom, who will oversee a multi-year rebuild, something the Cardinals never tried under Mozeliak's watch. However, that doesn't mean that they can't add some pieces to the roster.
While pitching was the main problem, the Cardinals also struggled offensively, scoring just 689 runs. Only the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates scored fewer runs in the National League. A certain former Cardinal could be of use to them in free agency.
Cardinals Should Bring Back Former Gold Glover Harrison Bader
Harrison Bader was with the Cardinals from 2017-22. He was one of five Cardinals players to win Gold Gloves in 2021 and was traded to the New York Yankees for Jordan Montgomery the following year.
He is currently with the Philadelphia Phillies, who trail the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS 2-0. For most of his career, he has been best known for his speed and defense.
However, his offense should never be overlooked. This year, he slashed .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI, a 4.2 WAR, 11 stolen bases and a .796 OPS with the Phillies and Minnesota Twins. St. Louis' outfield struggled offensively in 2025, and Bader could be a solid pickup for a team that could also use an established right-handed bat.
With players such as Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson potentially on the trade block, St. Louis will need help in the outfield, and Bloom did not rule out possible additions. Bader brings elite defense and speed and power from the right side of the plate, which is something St. Louis was lacking for the last two seasons.
The veteran outfielder shouldn't be too expensive for St. Louis, even after a much better offensive season. The Cardinals potentially could give him a multi-year deal with opt-out clauses.
Since his time in St. Louis and with the Yankees, Bader has also made stops with the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets. He was a fan favorite during his time with the Cardinals, and bringing him back may be a popular move with a fanbase that has been disgruntled over the past several years.
