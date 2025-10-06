Cardinals Should Pursue Reunion With $11 Million Left-Hander To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to undergo some big changes this offseason.
They went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. Chaim Bloom recently took over for John Mozeliak as the new president of baseball operations, and he will oversee a multi-year rebuild for the Cardinals.
That said, they still are going to need to add some pitching this winter, especially if Sonny Gray is traded away. Among the impending free agents is left-hander Steven Matz, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline. Perhaps St. Louis could give him another chance.
Cardinals Should Pursue Potential Reunion With Bullpen Standout
Matz pitched almost exclusively as a reliever for St. Louis and Boston this year, but has been a starter for most of his career. With Gray potentially on the way out, it would make sense for St. Louis to bring back Matz and potentially convert him back to a starter.
The 34-year-old left-hander went 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA with the Cardinals and Red Sox in 51 relief appearances and two starts. The Cardinals brought back first baseman Blaze Jordan in the deadline deal.
Even with the Cardinals rebuilding, they are going to need starting pitching to get them through the 2026 season. Matz is a veteran presence who has been a solid starter in previous years, and he finally managed to stay healthy for a full year in 2025.
Matz had missed significant time in his first three years in St. Louis and was converted to a reliever for 2025 in an attempt to keep him healthy.
But after being used as a reliever in 2025, he may be ready to start again, and if he can stay healthy, he can provide solid innings for St. Louis.
It may take several years before St. Louis can get back to where they once were, but a move for Matz shouldn't cost them too much, even if they decide to shed some payroll this winter, which still has not been determined, according to owner Bill DeWitt Jr.
It will certainly be interesting to see what Matz's market looks like and if the Cardinals will try to possibly bring him back to fill out their pitching staff. It may be competitive, but he likely won't be looking for a long-term contract this winter.
