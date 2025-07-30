Willson Contreras Split? Cardinals Star Addressed No-Trade Clause
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a somewhat similar situation as they were in this past offseason.
St. Louis has a few players with no-trade clauses. The Cardinals announced that they wanted to “reset” this past offseason, but Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Miles Mikolas, and Nolan Arenado all wanted to stay which changed the plans.
With the deadline looming, Contreras was asked about his no-trade clause and made it clear that he isn’t going anywhere, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"I’m going to stay here; I’m not going nowhere,” Contreras said. “I’m good here. I already talked to (John Mozeliak) earlier this week, and everything is still the same.
“It’s a business, and (Mozeliak) doesn’t seem like he wants to trade me. He said 'no' and I said 'no,' so we’re good.”
This isn't too shocking and is similar to what happened during the offseason. Contreras' name was thrown around in trade rumors, but he made it clear he didn't want to leave the organization. That was so much so to the point that he was willing to move from catcher to first base in order to replace Paul Goldschmidt. Say what you will about St. Louis, but the fact that Contreras wants to stick around as much as he does should at least be somewhat positive for fans.
Contreras is a star and a leader in the clubhouse. No matter what comes next, you want guys like that on your roster.
