Yadier Molina Re-Joining St. Louis Cardinals For Giants Series
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have an old friend back in the dugout this weekend.
St. Louis is set to take on the San Francisco Giants at home for three games throughout the weekend beginning on Friday and The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that old friend and team legend Yadier Molina will re-join the team as a guest coach once again.
"For your potential weekend plans: Yadier Molina is scheduled to return to the Cardinals dugout as a guest coach this weekend for all 3 games against the Giants," Woo said. "Same deal as his first stint back during the Cubs series in August."
You might remember that a similar thing happened earlier in the campaign in August when the Cardinals took on the Chicago Cubs.
Molina has been vocal about how he wants to manage in the big leagues one day which unsurprisingly has led to plenty of buzz about the possibility of him taking over one day after current Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.
With Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations after the season, the timing in itself is interesting, but Marmol arguably has done enough to stick around as the rebuild takes its next steps forward. He has done everything asked of him and has navigated the team through two different trade deadline firesales and has a chance of getting this club above .500 for the second straight season despite all of the negativity out there.
After Molina joined the team in August, the question was obviously brought up again about Marmol's future and he addressed it at the time.
""I’m not sure how this will be perceived," Marmol said. "But my faith is very important to me. If I’m supposed to have this seat, then I’ll have it. And if I’m not supposed to have it, there’s not a person in the world that can keep me here. So, I don’t spend any time thinking about what if. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t. For me to sit here and think I know what’s best for my next 10 years would be very naive. I show up. I make sure my staff knows I have their back and our players know I have theirs. We go at this together, and then I do it the next day and the next day. And, at some point, if someone doesn’t want me to continue to do it, it will be just fine...
"That doesn’t impact me in any way. It truly doesn’t. I’ve had people call BS on that, and then the longer they’re around me, they’re like, “I feel like you’re genuine.” I really am. I know what I bring to the table. I know what I’m good at. I know what I’m not. I’m comfortable with all of it."
