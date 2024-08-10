Yankees All-Star Is Likely Trade Candidate With Cardinals Being Great Fit
The St. Louis Cardinals did a great job ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis addressed some serious needs by acquiring Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham to help the starting rotation and outfield. The Cardinals also added some bullpen help and currently are just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot.
Although the Cardinals had a solid trade deadline, they certainly will have to make some tough decisions when the season comes to an end whether or not they make the playoffs. The starting rotation is in a good spot right now but still will need another hurler or two. Plus, Steven Matz was called a possible trade candidate.
One player who also was called a possible trade candidate is New York Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortés by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Contract Status: $4.0 million salary, arbitration-eligible through 2025, "Rymer said. "As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees were planning on trading Cortés upon acquiring Jack Flaherty at the deadline. Which, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, nearly happened before Flaherty's medicals scared the Yankees away.
"Cortés is still in pinstripes as a result, but he shouldn't get too comfortable. With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt all slated to return in 2025, the Yankees will have an excuse to view Cortes as the odd man out this winter."
Cortés was linked to the Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline and it seemed like a real possibility they would land him at one point. St. Louis ultimately traded Tommy Edman in the three-team deal that netted Fedde and Pham. New York wanted Edman and likely would've parted ways with Cortés.
If Cortés ends up being available after the season, maybe St. Louis should get in the action.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite To Land With NL Contender, Per Insider