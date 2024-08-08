Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite To Land With NL Contender, Per Insider
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is having a roller coaster of a year.
Former Cardinals catcher and fan-favorite Andrew Knizner joined the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2024 campaign and appeared in 35 games but recently was designated for assignment. He wasn't available for long, though, as he reportedly was claimed off waivers on Thursday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Diamondbacks have claimed catcher Andrew Knizner off waivers from the Rangers and optioned him to Triple-A Reno, per announcements from both clubs. The backstop was designated for assignment by Texas earlier this week. Arizona designated right-hander Luis Frías for assignment to open a 40-man spot."
Knizner was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Cardinals and eventually made his big league debut in 2019. He spent five seasons mainly as St. Louis' backup and developed into an extremely dependable player and sold voice in the organization.
St. Louis moved on and he landed with Texas ahead of the season, though. He couldn't find his footing at the plate and was designated for assignment. He now will have an opportunity to help the Diamondbacks get back to the playoffs.
Arizona currently holds a National League Wild Card and looks like a playoff team, but there still is plenty of time left in the regular season. Hopefully, he is able to get a chance with the big league club and can get back on track from the plate.
